3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 17 Win

Don Wright/Associated Press

On Monday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers played at home for the last time of the season. For quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, it may have been the final time of his career.

Though the 39-year-old has yet to officially announce that this season will be his last, he certainly sounded like a player riding on the verge of retirement after the game.

"This game was very special to me," Roethlisberger told reporters after the 26-14 victory. "I told them thank you, how much this place and they mean to me. ... I'm just so blessed to play this game for a long time."

The Miami (Ohio) product, who has spent all 18 of his NFL seasons in Pittsburgh after being drafted in the first round, got to go out a winner as the Steelers bullied the Cleveland Browns to keep their fading playoff hopes alive. While we don't know if Monday was indeed Roethlisberger's final game at Heinz Field, we do know that he will finish his career without experiencing a losing season.

Here's what else we learned during Pittsburgh's win in Week 17.