WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 18

WWE NXT 2.0 has opened the new year with some momentum, but it is always about looking ahead. The January 18 edition of the show was set to feature plenty of moments that looked more forward than back.

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic has begun once again. The annual tag team tournament has been a mainstay of NXT since the passing of Dusty Rhodes, and it has defined the tag team division in new and exciting ways each year.

This week, The Creed Brothers would clash with young upstarts Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe had a plan to upset Legado del Fantasma and continue a surprising streak as a team.

Malcolm Bivens talked his way right into the path of WALTER after promising The Creed Brothers would dethrone Imperium. Roderick Strong stepped up to protect his manager, unafraid of The Ring General.

After defeating Pete Dunne in a physical match, Tony D'Angelo was riding high, ready to challenge anyone, but first he wanted to "pay his respects" to the memory of The Bruiserweight.

As always, there was plenty more to come with NXT 2.0, but the foundation looked to be a trio of great matches that would not disappoint.