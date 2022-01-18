WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 18

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 18January 19, 2022
WWE NXT 2.0 has opened the new year with some momentum, but it is always about looking ahead. The January 18 edition of the show was set to feature plenty of moments that looked more forward than back.
The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic has begun once again. The annual tag team tournament has been a mainstay of NXT since the passing of Dusty Rhodes, and it has defined the tag team division in new and exciting ways each year.
This week, The Creed Brothers would clash with young upstarts Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe had a plan to upset Legado del Fantasma and continue a surprising streak as a team.
Malcolm Bivens talked his way right into the path of WALTER after promising The Creed Brothers would dethrone Imperium. Roderick Strong stepped up to protect his manager, unafraid of The Ring General.
After defeating Pete Dunne in a physical match, Tony D'Angelo was riding high, ready to challenge anyone, but first he wanted to "pay his respects" to the memory of The Bruiserweight.
As always, there was plenty more to come with NXT 2.0, but the foundation looked to be a trio of great matches that would not disappoint.
Grayson Waller Serves LA Knight a Restraining Order/Waller vs. Dexter Lumis
LA Knight mocked Grayson Waller as he waited for his rival to arrive. Waller arrived with a restraining order in hand. Dexter Lumis arrived as Knight announced that Waller would have to face Lumis or him, after lifting the restraining order.
He agreed to fight The Tortured Artist. Waller targeted the arm of Lumis, hoping to keep him down, but he got too cocky. He let the dangerous performer back in the match, feeling a steady energy that allowed him to hit a uranage nearly into the Silence.
However, after the cocky boxer ducked outside, a mysterious big man attacked Lumis, sending him into the steel post. Waller hit the return rolling cutter for the win. Waller presented his new "insurance policy" afterward, the mysterious man that laid out Lumis.
Result
Waller def. Lumis by pinfall.
Grade
B
Analysis
Waller has been consistent highlight of NXT 2.0 lately, and the brand clearly knows it. He has earned himself a bodyguard as a heel with so many enemies, and Saurav Gurjar (formerly of Indus Sher) can fit this role well as he learns.
The match was solid, but Waller vs. Knight is the big money match. Lumis ended up feeling more like an obstacle to that destination than anything more. He needs a new rival that he has a chance to compete with.
Dusty Tag Team Classic: The Creed Brothers vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen
Brooks Jensen punched Brutus Creed in the mouth early, sending his mouthpiece flying out. This set a physical tone and woke up The Creed Brothers. They beat down Jensen until Josh Briggs finally got the tag to battle Julius Creed.
Julius bent the barricade with Jensen's back then returned to the ring to help Brutus in laying out Briggs with their finish for the victory.
Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter found the country boys backstage and invited them for drinks. Wendy Choo caused some problems when she said Jensen "liked" Carter.
Result
Creed Brothers def. Briggs and Jensen by pinfall to advance in the Dusty Tag Team Classic.
Grade
B+
Analysis
The Dusty Tag Team Classic will likely have predictable winners, especially in the quarterfinals, but it is important to make each match matter. This was a great showcase for Briggs and Jensen, who made The Creed Brothers sweat in a way the commentary put over.
The Creed Brothers learn with each performance and impress more and more. This is a group that likely will not be in NXT 2.0 for too much longer. The Raw and SmackDown tag team divisions could use them, and they stand out amongst the rest.
Dante Chen vs. Guru Raaj
WALTER gave credit to Marcel Bartel and Fabian Aichner for holding down the fort for Imperium while he was in the UK. He told them it was time to begin their mission to show the mat is sacred.
Dante Chen put over his own struggle to return to the ring after a leg injury. The Singaporean Warrior looked good early on, diving after Guru Raaj. However, Duke Hudson struck, attacking both men with little reason beyond announcing his return.
Result
Chen vs. Raaj goes to a no contest.
Grade
D
Analysis
This was a mostly unnecessary segment, but it could mean more in the future. Hudson is back and a talented star that can help NXT 2.0. The haircut looks good. It's all about what he does next. He cannot afford to feud with another top star just yet.
Chen has a lot to learn still in the ring. It is hard to see what he can do just yet. This certainly was not about actually highlighting him.
Carmelo Hayes and Cameron Grimes Crash Tony D'Angelo's Memorial Service
Joe Gacy told Harland he needed to help eliminated negativity, focusing on an injured Odyssey Jones, who had mocked them. Officials later found Jones holding his injured knee with Harland standing over him.
Tony D'Angelo held a memorial service for Pete Dunne. He did not spent long talking about The Bruiserweight before turning to his future: the NXT North American Championship. This brought out Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.
The two were insulted, though they did not have time to complain before Cameron Grimes came out. Hayes told the two to fight it out for a shot at The A Champion. Grimes smashed the picture of Dunne over D'Angelo's head.
Grade
B
Analysis
D'Angelo and Hayes are rock solid foundations of NXT 2.0, and it is obvious in how much they are used every week. While it is unlikely D'Angelo will face Melo one on one any time soon, the tease was fun, especially with Trick and D'Angelo trading ridiculous shots.
D'Angelo will continue to learn from veterans, next fighting Grimes. His gimmick may be limited, but his talent in the ring and boundless charisma can raise his standing until he finds a better one.
Kay Lee Ray vs. Ivy Nile
NXT 2.0 showed a video package for Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz followed by an interview that Dakota Kai interrupted, telling them that their friendship would fall apart when they found success. Sarray promised to return soon to America with a new passion and energy.
While Kay Lee Ray came in the favorite, Ivy Nile quickly overwhelmed her with surprise offense including an enzuigiri and leg DDT. However, KLR showed her resilience, fighting back quickly into the KLR Bomb. However, Mandy Rose got involved to distract her, allowing Nile to roll her up for three.
Afterward, Toxic Attraction attacked Ray until Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta evened the odds. The three women sent the heels running.
Result
Nile def. KLR by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was an impressive showcase for Nile. She looked great with KLR, her most experienced opponent so far. It was a show of her talent and the potential she has to compete at the top level sooner rather than later.
The booking was tired though as NXT did not want to hurt either wrestler. Nile won but only with obvious help. It was one of multiple roll-up finishes on this show that did not need to happen. Ray could have won, or this match did not need to happen.
Dusty Tag Team Classic: Legado Del Fantasma vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe
Legado del Fantasma laughed off the threat of Malik Blade and Edris Enofe, promising MSK they would win the Dusty Tag Team Classic. Bron Breakker was interrupted in an interview by Santos Escobar, who warned him that he would go after the NXT Championship soon.
While Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde looked good early, the underdogs came back with fire. Santos Escobar had to trip Enofe to stop his momentum. Breakker grabbed Escobar, carrying him off. In the chaos, Blade rolled up Wilde for three.
Result
Blade and Enofe def. Wilde and Mendoza by pinfall to advance in the Dusty Tag Team Classic.
Grade
C
Analysis
This never got to be more than an angle. It was more important that Breakker go after Escobar than fans get to see what these two teams can do together. Blade and Enofe keep winning, but they rarely get to show their talent.
Breakker vs. Escobar is an exciting possibility that will help solidify the new NXT champion. It is important though that Escobar look like a serious challenger. He has earned that respect.