3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 17 Loss

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys came into Week 17 with an opportunity to claim the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They needed help in the form of a Green Bay Packers loss on Sunday night, but the Cowboys also had to win their game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dallas failed to hold up its end of the bargain, giving Green Bay a chance to clinch the top seed on Sunday Night Football—which it did.

If the season ended today, Dallas would now be the No. 4 seed, behind Green Bay, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the winner of the NFC West. That could mean only one home playoff game and having to play the top-seeded wild-card team in two weeks.

It was a costly weekend for the Cowboys, who took on a legitimate conference contender and got punched in the mouth. Here's what we learned during Dallas' 25-22 loss in Week 17.