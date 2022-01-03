3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 17 Win

0 of 3

David Banks/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears saw a familiar face across the field Sunday afternoon. Journeyman quarterback Mike Glennon, who played for the team in 2017, was under center for the New York Giants. And the Bears made sure he didn't have an enjoyable return to Soldier Field.

Chicago's defense shut down Glennon and New York in a 29-3 victory. The Bears forced four turnovers, including a pair of interceptions, and held the Giants to 151 total yards while improving to 6-10 with their second consecutive win.

By the midway point in the first quarter, Chicago had a 14-0 lead. David Montgomery scored on a 2-yard touchdown run 18 seconds into the game, the first of his two rushing scores on the day.

Here are three takeaways from the Bears' Week 17 win.