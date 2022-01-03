3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 17 Win

0 of 3

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders have done it again. On Sunday, for the third time in as many weeks, Las Vegas came from the brink of defeat to win and keep its playoff hopes alive.

In Week 15, it was a fight against the COVID-19-affected Cleveland Browns. Last time out, it was a win over a Denver Broncos team missing starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Sunday's win was different.

While the Indianapolis Colts didn't activate quarterback Carson Wentz from the reserve/COVID-19 list until Sunday, their starter was on the field. Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor gashed the Raiders for 108 rushing yards and a touchdown.

A Colts team that had beaten the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals in its previous two games took a late fourth-quarter lead. Yet the Raiders battled back, proving that they deserve to be in the AFC playoff field.

Here's what else we learned during Las Vegas' 23-20 win in Week 17.