Brock Lesnar's Unnecessary Championship Win, More WWE Day 1 2022 Hot Takes

Brock Lesnar is great. He's awesome. This incarnation is as fun and enjoyable a watch as we have ever seen from the future Hall of Famer. He is a believable, physical specimen and unstoppable force who is clearly having fun in this latest run. It shows and makes his performances a hell of a lot more enjoyable.

With that said, there is no reason he needed to win the WWE Championship at Day 1.

Maybe it was a rash booking decision, made late in the day when it became apparent that Roman Reigns would not be able to compete due to a positive COVID-19 test. Perhaps someone in the writing room had a bright idea to plant the seeds for a unified title match at the top of the WrestleMania card.

Whatever the case may be, Lesnar winning the WWE Championship crippled the Raw brand and diminished the main event credibility of Big E in one fell swoop.

Big E was already struggling. As a worker with a larger-than-life personality, no one doubted his ability to be a main event star in WWE. What was in doubt was WWE Creative's willingness to go all-in with him. Since winning the title in September, the powerhouse of The New Day found himself moving from feud to feud, match to match, without much in the way of storytelling or character development.

He was the same Big E we always loved, but with the top prize on Raw around his waist. Nothing was done on the part of WWE to really establish him in that role or make him that top-flight main event babyface that someone like John Cena had been.

One way to really hammer home that he was the guy on Monday nights would have been to have him beat multiple top contenders in a big premium live event headliner. Instead, he lost his title in eight minutes. Worse? He was the star that was driven to the mat with an F-5 and pinned cleanly in the center of the ring by The Beast.

But why?

If the company was hellbent on booking Lesnar to go over, he could have done so by pinning Rollins or Owens, both of whom have demonstrated an ability to shake off losses and remain over with fans. He could have pinned Lashley, who has been protected enough over the last year that losing to Lesnar would not have hurt.

Big E was the one guy who could least afford to take the pin yet that is exactly what happened.

We know Lesnar is on a collision course with Roman Reigns, presumably for a high-stakes match-up at WrestleMania, but where does Big E go from here?

Does he remain a top star on Raw or does the company do to him what it did to his former tag team partner, Kofi Kingston, by shoving him back into the midcard? One can only hope that isn't the case because Big E has proven himself too many times over the last year to be a performer deserving of everything he has received and worthy of a push at the top of the card.

Unfortunately, those in power have repeatedly proved ill-equipped or unwilling to provide him the support necessary to solidify him in that position. Saturday's loss certainly does not help.