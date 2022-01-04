Ranking the NBA's Most Underrated Players

1 of 4

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

3. Jabari Parker

There isn't much of a 2021-22 sample size to analyze from Jabari Parker. He's only appeared in 12 games, and he's logged fewer than 10 minutes in seven of them. With such limited runs, it's impossible for a player to gain any sort of rhythm.

Still, on the rare occasions that Parker has seen the floor for more than a few straight possessions, he's looked like a capable offensive big who can stretch the floor a bit. He's 8-of-16 from three and fifth among Boston Celtics in box plus/minus (minimum 100 minutes).

For a team ranked 20th in offense, a little boost in scoring off the bench from Parker (who's averaged 19.5 points per 75 possessions since the start of the 2019-20 season) could help.

2. Brandon Clarke

During Brandon Clarke's rookie campaign in 2019-20, it seemed pretty clear that the Memphis Grizzlies' frontcourt of the future would be made up of he and Jaren Jackson Jr. But Clarke's usage percentage, minutes per game and scoring average have all tailed off since that first year. His efficiency, however, has not.

This season, Clarke is shooting a career-best 68.4 percent from two-point range. And when Clarke, with his ability to put pressure on the rim, plays together with floor-spacer JJJ, Memphis is plus-12.4 points per 100 possessions (96th percentile).

Of course, the sample size is pretty small on that two-man lineup, but that might just bolster the argument that they need to share more playing time.

1. Thaddeus Young

After a legitimate breakout campaign in his age-32 season with the Chicago Bulls, Thaddeus Young has found himself in and out of Gregg Popovich's rotation with the San Antonio Spurs in 2021-22.

When he does get the chance to play, though, he continues to look like a versatile, playmaking big who can defend multiple positions.

Since the start of last season, Young has a top-40 assist rate, with averages of 17.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 6.4 dimes, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per 75 possessions.

For a team in the middle of a soft rebuild, the 33-year-old hasn't had an opportunity to show that off (he's averaged just 14.0 minutes in 23 appearances), but that's the kind of well-rounded production plenty of contenders should be after.