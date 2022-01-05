Unranked Men's College Basketball Teams That Could Make Waves in March

0 of 9

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

It's weird that we only rank 25 teams in men's college basketball, considering there are 358 Division I programs, 68 of which will eventually have a chance to play for a national championship. Proportionally, the AP Top 25 is the equivalent of an NFL ranking of the top two-and-a-quarter teams.

The point I'm trying to make is that there are some quality unranked teams that deserve more fanfare.

At this time one year ago, Alabama and Ohio State were both unranked, even though they would both go on to earn No. 2 seeds in the NCAA tournament. Also unranked in the first AP poll of January 2021 was 50 percent of the 2021 Elite Eight: Arkansas, Oregon State, UCLA and USC.

Suffice it to say, if you're only paying attention to the teams that are currently ranked, you're missing out on a bunch of squads capable of doing some serious damage.

But allow us to introduce you to nine teams outside the AP Top 25 that you're going to want to get familiar with over the next two months.

Five of these teams were ranked earlier in the year and could be a hot week or two away from rejoining the Top 25. We've also highlighted a few mid-major Cinderella candidates.

Teams are listed in alphabetical order.