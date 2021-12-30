NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Scenarios, Standings and Predictions Before Week 17

2 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs have an opportunity to clinch the No. 1 seed Sunday, which would give them the AFC's lone first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the conference playoffs. In order for that to happen, they will need to beat the Cincinnati Bengals and have the Tennessee Titans lose to the Miami Dolphins.

There's another reason it will be important for Tennessee to avoid defeat: It can clinch the AFC South title with a win over Miami. The Titans would also become division champions if the Indianapolis Colts lose to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Even though Indianapolis could get eliminated from the AFC South title race in Week 17, it could still clinch a playoff berth. The Colts just need to beat the Raiders in order to ensure that they will be one of the three wild cards in the AFC.

The AFC North could also be clinched this week. The Bengals will become the division champions if they beat the Chiefs. There are other scenarios in which Cincinnati could secure the title, but those would require a tie to happen in another matchup, which is unlikely.

The Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins are all still alive in the AFC East title race, so that division championship can't be clinched in Week 17. However, Buffalo and New England will both have opportunities to clinch playoff berths.

The Bills will secure their spot in the postseason with a win over the Atlanta Falcons and a Baltimore Ravens loss to the Los Angeles Rams or losses by both the Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Denver Broncos) and Raiders (at Colts). The Pats can clinch with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a loss by either the Dolphins (at Titans) or Raiders (at Colts).

Predictions

Don't expect either the AFC North or AFC South titles to be clinched in Week 17. However, the Chiefs will end up securing the No. 1 seed in the conference, which will give them an opportunity to rest their starters in Week 18.

Kansas City will stay hot by beating Cincinnati for its ninth consecutive victory, while Tennessee will lose to Miami, which will record its eighth straight win. But the Titans will still be in a good position to capture the AFC South crown in Week 18, when they face the Houston Texans on the road.

The Colts will clinch a playoff berth with a win, while the Bills and Patriots will also secure spots by notching victories and getting the necessary help.