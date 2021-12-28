3 Takeaways from Saints' Week 16 Loss

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints turned in one of the worst performances of the NFL season on Monday night.

Sean Payton's side failed to get anything going on the offensive side of the ball with Ian Book starting at quarterback behind a makeshift offensive line.

The Saints were on track for their worst yardage totals of the season before Book hit Lil'Jordan Humphrey for a 56-yard pass in the fourth quarter.

Even that long pass play could not cover up how poor the Saints looked over 60 minutes against the Miami Dolphins.

New Orleans finished with 164 total yards and it produced a single-digit point total for the third time in five weeks.

The Saints defense did all it could against Tua Tagovailoa and Co., but it had no support from the offensive unit.