Ranking the NFL's Top Head Coaching Candidates for 2022 Job Openings

Right now, the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars are the only teams that have head-coaching vacancies. Surely, though, more jobs will open up over the next few weeks as teams opt to go in a new direction following the regular season.

In recent years, hot-name coordinators have generated a lot of buzz. Budding head coaches such as Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan have lost assistants because of their success leading Super Bowl-caliber teams with innovative offenses. Still, retreads will garner interest because of their experience and solid resumes.

Last year, seven teams hired first-time head coaches with one (Urban Meyer) coming from the collegiate ranks.

In the upcoming hiring cycle, teams may be hesitant to dip into the college pool after Meyer's one-and-done year, but a big name could return to the pro ranks.

With that in mind, we've ranked the top seven head-coaching candidates for 2022. The list below features top coordinators and former pro head coaches.

Each candidate is ranked with an emphasis on their head-coaching resume or the production of their (offensive or defensive) units in recent seasons.