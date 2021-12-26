Live NFL Playoff Picture Coming into Focus as Top Seeds Are Nearly Established

2 of 6

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

In the AFC, the Ravens, Chargers and Steelers lost their seventh game of the season on Sunday, while the Raiders won to move to 8-7. Now, Baltimore, Los Angeles and Las Vegas are tied for the last wild-card spot in that conference, while the Steelers sit half a game back thanks to what must be a vexing tie with the Detroit Lions. The Dolphins, though, can steal the seventh seed from Baltimore with a win to move to 8-7 on Monday night.

In the NFC, the 49ers and Eagles are 8-7 after the former lost Thursday, and the latter won Sunday. They currently own the last two playoff spots in that conference, but the Saints can make that a three-way tie with a win Monday night against Miami.

Among the uphill battles, Pittsburgh's is the steepest for now. The Steelers have several teams to leapfrog, and that number could still grow this week. That ugly Week 16 loss to the Chiefs severely damaged their odds, and they have a tough finish with the Browns (at home) and Ravens (on the road).

The edge in the AFC has to belong to the Raiders, who have won back-to-back games to save their season. Closing out in Indy and at home against the Chargers isn't easy, but the Ravens have lost four straight and still have to play the Rams and Steelers, while the Bolts have lost two in a row.

That Week 18 tilt between the Raiders and Chargers in Vegas could decide who claims the last playoff seed in the AFC. And if the Raiders pull it off, it'll be a hell of a story, considering the tumultuous season they've endured thus far.

Meanwhile, with a 6-4 conference record and a three-game winning streak going, the Eagles are in particularly sweet shape in the NFC. The Saints have an extra game to win to keep up, and Philly closes out against slumping Washington and a Dallas team that might not have much of anything to play for. The 49ers do own the head-to-head tiebreaker over Philadelphia, but they have to play the Rams on the road in Week 18.