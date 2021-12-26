NFL Playoff Picture Week 16: AFC, NFC Scenarios Ahead of Sunday's Games

0 of 4

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Although every win and loss counts the same, it doesn't feel that way late in the NFL season. The impact of each outcome is magnified as teams are chasing the playoffs.

On Thursday, the Tennessee Titans put themselves on the brink of an AFC South crown thanks to a win over the San Francisco 49ers. Then on Saturday, the Cleveland Browns took another step backward with a loss to the Green Bay Packers, while the Indianapolis Colts continued their surge with a victory over the sputtering Arizona Cardinals.

Best of all, Week 16 is just getting started. Sunday's action has more than a handful of potential clinching scenarios.

Prior to kickoff, we're reviewing the standings and updating the postseason sequences to know.