2021 MLB Free Agents: Latest Rumors on Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and More

Bruce Levin of 670TheScore reported that there is mutual interest between free agent shortstop Carlos Correa and the Chicago Cubs, but the organization would rather not engage in a 10-year agreement.

"However, the only hesitation is about the length of the deal – not the annual average value of the contract," the report stated.

Correa entered the off-season ranked as the top free agent available. Lofty contract expectations that include not settling for less than what Francisco Lindor received from the Mets (10 years, $341 million), and the current MLB lockout have prevented him from signing on the dotted line.

One of the elite players in baseball, Correa is coming off a year in which he hit 26 home runs, was responsible for 92 RBIs and posted .279/.366/.485.

It is no wonder that he has received as much interest as he has. It is also no surprise that teams have been hesitant to put together a deal with him based on the perimeters he has put in place. Until he shows a willingness to change those expectations linked so closely to Lindor's deal, the greater the likelihood the free agency process drags on.