2021 MLB Free Agents: Latest Rumors on Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and More

2021 MLB Free Agents: Latest Rumors on Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and MoreDecember 22, 2021
Another team has entered the Carlos Correa sweepstakes.
The Chicago Cubs have expressed interest in the All-Star and Correa appears intrigued by the possibility of playing at Wrigley Field, but the same hangups that have plagued negotiations to this point have slowed any movement on a deal.
Freddie Freeman, whose Atlanta Braves defeated Correa's Astros in the World Series, also remains a free agent. The length of his contract desires has been revealed, but will his beloved organization make an offer to keep him around?
Those two topics, as well as intensifying interest in free agent Josh Harrison, headline this collection of MLB free agents reports.
Carlos Correa, Cubs Have Mutual Interest
Bruce Levin of 670TheScore reported that there is mutual interest between free agent shortstop Carlos Correa and the Chicago Cubs, but the organization would rather not engage in a 10-year agreement.
"However, the only hesitation is about the length of the deal – not the annual average value of the contract," the report stated.
Correa entered the off-season ranked as the top free agent available. Lofty contract expectations that include not settling for less than what Francisco Lindor received from the Mets (10 years, $341 million), and the current MLB lockout have prevented him from signing on the dotted line.
One of the elite players in baseball, Correa is coming off a year in which he hit 26 home runs, was responsible for 92 RBIs and posted .279/.366/.485.
It is no wonder that he has received as much interest as he has. It is also no surprise that teams have been hesitant to put together a deal with him based on the perimeters he has put in place. Until he shows a willingness to change those expectations linked so closely to Lindor's deal, the greater the likelihood the free agency process drags on.
Freddie Freeman Looking for Lengthy Deal
Freddie Freeman remains a free agent but when he does sign, he is looking for a six-year deal, per Jon Heyman on the Big Time Baseball podcast.
The reigning World Series champion would be 37 at the conclusion of the prospective deal.
Freeman is a career-long Atlanta Brave and according to his own words, would rather stay with the only organization he has ever known. With interest from the Yankees, and other teams sure to follow, it is only a matter of time before the Braves organization has to decide whether it wants a player that has been its heart and soul to remain with the team.
Freeman is coming off a 31-home run, 83-RBI season in which he made the most plate appearances of his career, scored the most runs, and finished ninth in MVP voting.
If the Braves are willing to allow him to walk rather than retaining the services of its best and most recognizable player, Freeman will find a home with a team that values the heart, leadership and offensive output that he brings to its organization.
Josh Harrison Garnering Attention from Multiple Clubs
Sportsnet.ca's Ben Nicholson-Smith reported that Josh Harrison has garnered the attention of multiple clubs. "After Correa, Bryant & Story sign, a name to watch will be Josh Harrison. Before lockout, his market was quietly moving with 10+ clubs checking in & multiple offers," he tweeted.
Harrison played for both Washington and Oakland in 2021, proving versatile as he filled a number of roles on an as-needed basis. That he can do that elevates his value and makes him that much more intriguing to teams looking to bolster their defenses.
That he carries a low strikeout percentage (13.4) means he gets on base and sets teams up for scoring. He's not a particularly strong slugger in that he's not likely to generate a ton of home runs, but he did enjoy a career-high of 60 RBIs in 2021 and his highest batting average since 2018, positive trends for someone looking to catch on with his fourth team in three seasons.
Nicholson-Smith's report did not indicate who the clubs are that have expressed interest in Harrison.