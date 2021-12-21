MLB Rumors: Latest on A's, Mark Kotsay, Kevin Kiermaier Trade Buzz and More

1 of 3

Ben Green/Getty Images

Like the Mets, the Oakland Athletics were in the market for a new manager this offseason. Also like the Mets, the A's seem to have found their man.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Oakland is set to promote third base coach Mark Kotsay to manager.

Kotsay emerges from a group of candidates that also included Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro, Will Venable, Marcus Jensen and Darren Bush, according to Britt Ghiroli and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Kotsay joined the Athletics in 2015 after a stint as a special assistant and later hitting coach for the San Diego Padres.

In Oakland, Kotsay has also served as the bench coach and quality control coach.

Before coaching, Kotsay spent 17 years in the majors as an outfielder and first baseman. He played for the A's from 2004-07.

While Quatrano, the Tampa Bay Rays' bench coach, and Espada, the Houston Astros' bench coach, didn't land the Oakland job or the Mets gig, both could become managers within the next couple of years.

"If I were a betting man, I would wager that the other two finalists for the Mets' managing position—Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro—will be managers in the next 12-24 months," Joel Sherman of the New York Post wrote.

For now, Espada and Quantaro will have to wait until another hiring cycle.