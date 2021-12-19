Updated 2022 NFL Draft Order Following Week 15 Results

2 of 3

Congratulations are in order for the Detroit Lions, who pulled off arguably the upset of the season Sunday. Not only did the Lions beat the 10-win Arizona Cardinals, but they also dominated them 30-12.

According to NFL Research, this marked the third time since 1970 that a team with the league's worst record beat a team holding or tied for its best record. The last two times it happened, the loser of the matchup went on to win the Super Bowl.

While getting the win will do a lot for Detroit's confidence—and for coach Dan Campbell's future—it took Detroit out of the No. 1 draft slot. The Jacksonville Jaguars took over the top spot following a loss to the Houston Texans. Houston fell to No. 3 in the draft order.

Jacksonville claimed the top spot mere days after firing head coach Urban Meyer.

"After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban's tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone," Jaguars franchise owner Shad Khan said in a statement.

Having quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the roster and the No. 1 pick in its pocket could make Jacksonville an alluring destination for potential coaching hires.

After falling to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the 3-11 New York Jets are also still in the mix for the top pick. It's worth noting that they play Jacksonville in Week 16—one of those win-and-also-lose scenarios.

The 4-10 New York Giants are technically still alive for the No. 1 pick, though it would take a heck of a lot for New York to wind up in that slot. The Giants could, however, end up with a pair of top-five selections, as they own the Chicago Bears' first-rounder following last April's trade that landed Justin Fields in the Windy City.

While it has no bearing on the race for the No. 1 pick, it's worth noting that the Philadelphia Eagles have earned a second first-round selection via the Carson Wentz trade.

Philadelphia netted a conditional second-round pick from the Indianapolis Colts in the deal. It needed Wentz to play at least 75 percent of the offensive snaps—or 70 percent with a playoff berth—for the second-rounder to become a first. According to Jeff Kerr of CBSSports.com, Wentz officially crossed the snap-count threshold Saturday night.