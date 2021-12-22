2021 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 16?

0 of 32

Bleacher Report

Even by NFL standards, Week 15 was quite the festival of the bizarre.

The omicron variant has thrust COVID-19 back into the forefront of the league. After the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team were blasted by positive cases, three games were postponed.

Once the games started, the wackiness really kicked into high gear.

In Detroit, a one-win Lions team thumped the 10-win Arizona Cardinals. On Sunday night, injuries swept through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the way to a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The league's hottest team saw its momentum halted by a team that has the makings of a force in the postseason.

Add it all together, and you have a week of NFL action that shook up the league's pecking order substantially. And now that (most of) the dust has settled, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have come together to rank the league's teams from last to first.

One thing didn't change—the squad taking up residence at the bottom.