3 Reasons Cowboys' Micah Parsons Deserves DPOY as a Rookie

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

There's no reason to debate who the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year is. Micah Parsons already has that on lock.

The real debate to be had is whether he's deserving of the Defensive Player of the Year.

After another stellar performance against the Washington Football Team in which he notched two sacks, three tackles, two quarterback hits and a forced fumble that was returned for a touchdown, it's safe to say he belongs in the conversation.

There are a lot of deserving candidates. Myles Garrett is having a phenomenal season for the Cleveland Browns. T.J. Watt has been dominant when healthy. Even fellow Cowboy Trevon Diggs has garnered attention for his high interception total.

Yet, Parsons' case continues to grow to become only the second rookie to win the award. Lawrence Taylor is the only first-year player to pull that off.

Here's why Parsons should be No. 2.