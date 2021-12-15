Michigan Football Recruiting 2021: Top Commitments Landed, Recruit Predictions

0 of 3

Tony Ding/Associated Press

Recently crowned the Big Ten champions, the Michigan Wolverines will be taking a quick break from College Football Playoff preparations to sign a bulk of their 2022 recruiting class.

While the on-field success is more likely to result in a recruiting bump for the 2023 cycle, the Wolverines have a strong group in 2022. They're entering the early signing period with the nation's No. 10 class, holding 20 commits with a few targets remaining.

We've gathered the latest news about those prospects who are ready to make their college decision, along with highlighting Michigan's key commits and other players to know.