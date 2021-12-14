MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Trevor Story, Mets Manager, Cubs, Eric Hosmer

1 of 3

Darryl Webb/Associated Press

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story is one of the more notable names who didn't sign before the work stoppage. While he's certainly a quality player, he might not be the biggest shortstop target for teams when the market reopens.

"When free agency resumes, Story won't be the best shortstop available. That distinction goes to Correa, a 27-year-old All-Star and Gold Glover who'll be looking to top Seager's 10-year, $325 million haul," John Tomase of NBC Sports Boston wrote.

What's interesting to note, though, is that teams might not consider Story only at short.

"Most scouts believe that the 29-year-old Story would benefit from a shift to second base due to diminished arm strength," Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times wrote. "He's dealt with elbow strains over the past few seasons, and a shift to second base might reduce the overall wear and tear."

It's an intriguing bit of insight, as it potentially opens Story's market significantly. Teams may be concerned with Story's arm strength at shortstop but still interested in his offensive power—he batted .251 with 24 home runs this past season.

If Story is open to a position switch, he could theoretically up his market value substantially. According to Divish, the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees and Houston Astros were interested in Story before the lockout—with Seattle reportedly making an official offer.