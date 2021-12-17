Fantasy Football Week 15: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

0 of 8

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

As fantasy football managers approach Week 15 with the playoffs in mind, they should pay attention to games between division rivals.

A few of these sleepers have already posted solid fantasy lines against division foes earlier in the season.

Two veterans who used to rack up points as fantasy gems don't have that spunk anymore, but they're primed to turn back the clock with a top-10 or top-20 scoring performance at their respective positions this week.

With some leagues already in playoff mode and other managers pushing for a win to punch their ticket for the postseason, we didn't go too far deep into the sleeper pool, but we're highlighting names that may slip past your opponents' radar.

All of the selections below are rostered in 60 percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.