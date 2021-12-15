Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 15

1 of 6

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

It's the fantasy playoffs, and the bye weeks are in the rearview mirror. Sure, matchups play a part in the fantasy postseason, and it's always possible a matchup or streaming play can blow up for the sort of big game that spurs a team on to the next round. But for the most part, the teams that advance in the postseason are the ones with the top performers at each position.

For the most part, the top quarterbacks this year are the usual suspects. But there are a couple of quarterbacks conspicuously absent from the top-five, both for the season and this week.

The first is Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, who currently sits eighth in fantasy points per game among quarterbacks. The Chiefs are the hottest team in the league, and Mahomes has played a big part in that. But as last week's 258 passing yards and two scores demonstrated, Mahomes stats have been good, but not great of late.

The other absent name is due to injury. Like Mahomes, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens hasn't met fantasy expectations this year. But after spraining his ankle last week against the Cleveland Browns, Jackson's status for Sunday's tilt with the Green Bay Packers is iffy at best.

Even if Jackson plays, he's at best a low-end QB1.

GOOD MATCHUPS

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. WAS) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,600]

From all indications, Hurts will be back at quarterback for the Eagles when they return from their bye in Week 15. That's good news for fantasy mangers—there isn't a team in the league that has surrendered more fantasy points per game this year to quarterbacks than Washington.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (at BAL) [DK DFS VALUE: $7,500]

Over the first four weeks of the 2021 season, Rodgers was 17th in fantasy points among quarterbacks. Over the last four weeks, he has three 300-yard games, 10 touchdowns, one interception and ranks first in fantasy points per game at the position. Ride the hot hand.

BAD MATCHUPS

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (at DEN) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,100]

Burrow took a while to get going last week, but by game's end he had thrown for 348 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He faces a tough fantasy matchup on the road in Week 15—the Broncos have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season.

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (at LAR) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,400]

Wilson's first couple of games after his return from a broken finger were absolutely brutal, but he has shown signs of life the past couple of weeks. This week could bring regression though—the Rams have not been especially kind to opposing fantasy quarterbacks in 2021.

SLEEPER

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. TEN) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,600]

Roethlisberger's first half last week was a nightmare, but he finished the game with 308 passing yards and three scores. A similar stat line is possible Sunday against a Titans team giving up the most fantasy points per game in the AFC to quarterbacks so far this season.

WEEK 15 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS