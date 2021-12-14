Yankees and Teams with the Most Work to Do Once MLB Free Agency Re-Opens

0 of 7

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

Teams only got to do about a month's worth of free-agent shopping before Major League Baseball instituted a lockout on Dec. 1, so pretty much everyone will still have work to do when the market re-opens.

Naturally, this is more true of some teams than it is with others.

When we look around, we see six teams in particular—plus a hefty list of five honorable mentions—who simply can't be satisfied with what they've done thus far in the 2021-22 offseason. They still have glaring needs to fill and a dwindling list of available free agents with which to fill them.

Let's count 'em down, starting with the team that has the least to do and ending with the one that has the most to do.