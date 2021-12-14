Stock Up, Stock Down: Pound-for-Pound Rankings After UFC 269

0 of 4

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The official UFC rankings are a farce. That sounds harsh, but it's the truth.

The entire system seems to be predicated on the whims and fancies of the voting panelists, many of whom don't even appear to closely follow mixed martial arts. There is no consistency in terms of what happens when a ranked fighter changes weight classes or retires. There is legitimate evidence that suggests the UFC nudges its panelists in the directions it deems most suitable.

The list of problems goes on and on.

We here at Bleacher Report are tired of it and have decided to take a stand by creating our own UFC pound-for-pound lists: one list for men and another for women.

With the stacked UFC 269 card going down last Saturday in Las Vegas, that means it's time for another update.

The card featured appearances from three of our top pound-for-pound fighters. First up, our No. 1-ranked woman Amanda Nunes returned to action to defend her bantamweight title against the unheralded Julianna Pena. In a truly gargantuan upset, Pena battered and ultimately submitted Nunes in the second round.

Next up, in the main event, UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, our No. 9-ranked male fighter, attempted to defend his belt against our No. 5 fighter Dustin Poirier. The champ was in trouble in Round 1 but ultimately surged back to submit Poirier in Round 3.

It should come as no surprise that these two UFC 269 fights caused some massive changes to our pound-for-pound rankings. Keep scrolling to see who is sitting where now that the dust has settled.