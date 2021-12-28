Biggest Winners and Losers of WWE and AEW in 2021

1 of 15

Credit: WWE.com

Two years ago, NXT was put on the USA Network to compete on equal footing with Raw and SmackDown at Survivor Series. This year, WWE did a 180-degree turn, tossed it all in the trash and lit it on fire.

Vince McMahon must have looked at the Black and Gold era of NXT as a failure for not putting AEW out of business and decided extreme measures must be taken.

Whether they were still in NXT or had been moved up to the main roster, many talents weren't safe.

Karrion Kross went from an unstoppable champion to a loser in awful ring gear and was fired alongside Scarlett, who never got to wrestle or even be his manager on Raw one time.

Keith Lee spent most of the year on the shelf before returning as "Bearcat," being stripped of his personality and then getting fired.

Tegan Nox won several No. 1 contender's matches and not only didn't get her title shot but got fired without making her Raw debut.

Johnny Gargano, gone. Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish and Adam Cole, gone and in AEW.

Hit Row formed their team, won a title, got brought up to SmackDown and were all promptly fired weeks later.

Bronson Reed won a title and was positioned for the main roster before being let go.

Fresh newcomers like Ari Sterling, Asher Hale, August Grey, Curt Stallion and Franky Monet were fired before properly getting their footing. Longtime staples like Tyler Breeze, Ember Moon, Bo Dallas and Alexander Wolfe were all booted out, too. The list, unfortunately, goes on and on.

The message was basically that no matter how beloved they were by the fans, management saw them as budget cuts and failures.

NXT was rebranded as NXT 2.0, and that team's win at WarGames was an emphatic statement that the era of Superstars like Drake Maverick who made names for themselves in other companies but didn't fit the "land of the giants" mold was over.