NFL Teams Set to Be Big Spenders in 2022 Free Agency

0 of 6

Doug Murray/Associated Press

The NFL playoff race is in full swing, but the offseason isn't that far away. With free agency to open on March 16, we're roughly three months out.

So, while many teams are firmly focused on the postseason push, you can bet that they still have one eye on the upcoming open market. With stars like Davante Adams, Von Miller, Chris Godwin and Chandler Jones slated to be available, we can expect a lot of money to be spent when the market opens.

Which teams are poised to be the biggest spenders in 2022 free agency? That's what we're here to examine—and it's not quite as simple as diving into the teams with the most available money.

Projected 2022 cap numbers will be considered, of course, as will potential cap-saving moves. However, we're going to account for any relevant recent trends and focus heavily on the teams that could be one big free-agent class away from contention—as the New England Patriots proved to be this year.

Teams are listed in alphabetical order.