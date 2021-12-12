Julianna Pena and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 269

0 of 8

Chase Stevens/Associated Press

Who says 13 has got to be unlucky?

Not the UFC.

The mixed martial arts conglomerate wrapped the pay-per-view calendar year with its 13th event of 2021 on Saturday night in Las Vegas, producing an intensity-sopped 14-bout card from the T-Mobile Arena.

UFC 269 included title bouts in the lightweight and bantamweight divisions, alongside several other matches that included ex-titleholders, established commodities and rising stars. It had been scheduled for 15 bouts, but a would-be flyweight encounter between Matt Schnell and Alex Perez was scrubbed.

Challenger Dustin Poirier made his third PPV walk of the year after high-profile defeats of Conor McGregor in January and July. Meanwhile, champion Charles Oliveira defended his 155-pound title for the first time since ascending to a then-vacant throne by beating Michael Chandler in May.

As for the 135-pounders, consensus GOAT Amanda Nunes risked her strap for the sixth time against third-ranked challenger Julianna Pena, who competed for a championship for the first time in her ninth fight since arriving to the promotion in 2013.

Blow-by-blow man Jon Anik worked alongside analysts Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan on the ESPN+ broadcast, which also included Megan Olivi working the room for breaking news and features and Din Thomas dropping in for technical commentary.

The B/R combat sports team was in position for the entire show and used that vantage point to produce a comprehensive list of the show's true winners and losers. Click through to see what we came up with, and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments section.