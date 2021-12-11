UFC 269 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Oliveira vs. Poirier

0 of 4

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

UFC 269 closes out the UFC's pay-per-view offerings in 2021 with a bang as Dustin Poirier will attempt to take the lightweight championship from Charles Oliveira in the main event.

With Oliveira snagging the belt that was left vacant by Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement, this fight is a great opportunity to move the division forward. Do Bronx beat Michael Chandler for the vacant title, and his ability to defend the belt against an opponent like Poirier would solidify his status as champion.

That's going to be a tall task, though. Poirier is a small favorite for a reason.

Elsewhere on the card, Julianna Pena will get her chance against Amanda Nunes after campaigning all year for the fight. No one has been able to put a stop to Nunes' reign over the division, and Vegas doesn't like Pena's chances either.

The UFC usually brings it on the final pay-per-view card of the year, and 2021 is no different. Here's a look at the complete schedule and the latest odds along with the biggest questions on the night.