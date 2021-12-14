2021 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 15?

0 of 32

Winter is coming.

For some teams, it is already here. With the bye weeks in the past and four games remaining, many teams are just playing out the string. The Detroit Lions are suffering through another miserable season. The Jacksonville Jaguars are brewing a mixture of terrible play and dysfunction that defies description. Both of the New York teams are awful—again.

For others, the sun is still shining. The Kansas City Chiefs are on fire, winners of six straight. The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys are rolling through their respective divisions. For those teams and some others, the postseason is all but a certainty.

However, for a slew of teams the only certainty now is nothing is certain. Over a dozen teams are either 7-6 or 6-7 as we move to the season's final month. Peel off some wins, and it's on to the playoffs. Suffer many more losses, and they will be watching the playoffs from home with the fans.

Given those rising stakes, it's no surprise that this last week's action featured more than a few close finishes, including overtime in Tampa Bay and Cincinnati.

As the playoff push kicks into high gear, the NFL Analysts here at Bleacher Report have gathered again to rank the league's teams from worst to first.

Here's how Brad Gagnon, Brent Sobleski and Gary Davenport view the league's pecking order, starting with a circus of a team with a ringmaster who appears hell-bent on going down as the worst coaching hire in recent memory.