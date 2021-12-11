UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Newly crowned lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will put his belt on the line against Dustin Poirier in an epic title fight to anchor the Ultimate Fighting Championship's final pay-per-view card of the year, UFC 269.

The lightweight division has been in a state of flux since Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement. The Eagle dropped the belt upon departing, which left the UFC with the responsibility of putting together a title fight.

With Dustin Poirier engaged in a bout with Conor McGregor, the organization turned to Oliveira and Michael Chandler. The Brazilian extended his winning streak to nine with a TKO win over the former Bellator star and became the first champion of the new era.

But as the saying goes, the test of a true champion comes in defending the belt. His first opportunity will come against The Diamond, whose only loss over the past five years came against Nurmagomedov.

The lightweight belt isn't the only one on the line, either. Amanda Nunes will be defending her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena.

Here's a look at the whole card and a prediction for each big fight on the card.