D'Andre Swift, Joe Mixon NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 14

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

Two of the best running backs in the NFL have different outlooks for playing in Week 14.

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift is out because of the shoulder injury he suffered on Thanksgiving Day, the team announced Friday.

Joe Mixon, meanwhile, is trending toward playing for the Cincinnati Bengals in their clash with the San Francisco 49ers. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters he anticipates his star running back will play.

The Mixon news is significant for fantasy football managers who have benefited from his ground success all season. He enters Week 14 on a nine-game touchdown streak.

The waiver wire is thin on running backs thanks to injuries across the league, which makes Mixon's progress more important to some.

Below is a look at injuries that could affect fantasy football matchups Sunday:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

D'Andre Swift Out

Detroit handled Swift's absence as well as it could in Week 13.

The Lions called on Jamaal Williams for a heavy workload. He carried the ball on 17 occasions for 71 yards and caught one pass for nine yards.

Williams would typically be the easy replacement off the waiver wire for Swift. However, he's been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jermar Jefferson could be a deep sleeper in fantasy leagues or daily fantasy contests. He backed up Williams with five carries for 18 yards last week.

The options are thin on the waiver wire if you can't pick up one of the Lions backups. Tennessee's D'Onta Foreman and Ty Johnson of the New York Jets have been popular waiver-wire names in the last few weeks because of their increased roles.

The best waiver-wire shot might come from the Seattle Seahawks-Houston Texans game. Rashaad Penny could lead the Seahawks rushing offense against a Houston defense that gives up the most rushing yards in the NFL with Adrian Peterson out due to a lower back injury.

Seattle might go with a running back by committee, but it presents one of the best chances for success for players with a low roster percentage.

Houston's Rex Burkhead could be worth a reach as well. He earned 38 carries over the last three weeks.

Joe Mixon Expected To Start

Joe Mixon has challenged Jonathan Taylor for the title of hottest running back in the NFL over the last month-and-a-half.

The Cincinnati running back can't stop finding the end zone, and Week 13 marked the first time in a month that he did not have multiple touchdowns.

Mixon has nine scores dating back to the Week 8 win over the New York Jets. His last seven visits to the end zone came on the ground.

Mixon's high usage and scoring rate make him one of the few must-start players every week in fantasy leagues and DFS contests.

The Bengals need Mixon in the fold to beat the 49ers and remain in the AFC wild-card hunt. They dropped a key head-to-head tiebreaker to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13.

If Mixon's status declines before Sunday, Samaje Perine would be the best fantasy replacement since he would be in line to take over Mixon's production.