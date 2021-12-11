Cotton Bowl 2021: Latest Odds, Prediction for Cincinnati vs. Alabama Playoff

2 of 3

The Crimson Tide are experiencing a season cycle that is becoming pretty standard. Nick Saban's team started the campaign No. 1 in the country before a loss to Texas A&M knocked them from that perch and Georgia took over from there.

The Tide then went on to win six straight and put the whole country on notice with a 41-24 win over Georgia for the conference title.

There are holes in the resume. Their wins over Auburn and LSU were, in particular, a little too close for comfort. But the Georgia game was a sign of what the offense is capable of and what we can expect from Saban's team in a big spot.

Bryce Young is obviously the focal point of the offense. He's the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy thanks to his 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He is losing one of his best targets in John Metchie III, who suffered a knee injury that will cost him the rest of the season.

It isn't as though Young will be hurting for targets. After all, Alabama always has a slew of elite wide receivers, and Jameson Williams caught 68 passes for 1,445 yards and 15 touchdowns this season.

On defense, the Tide are as dominant as usual. They are averaging just 4.5 yards per play, and Will Anderson has better stats coming off the edge than Heisman candidate Aidan Hutchinson.

Cincinnati ran through the regular season undefeated for the second consecutive year, and they did so with a balanced approach on both sides of the ball.

The Bearcat offense is seventh in points per game and fourth in the nation in yards per play. They are an effective running team with the sixth-highest yards per carry while holding opponents to just 3.4 per attempt.

That effort is spearheaded by Jerome Ford who has 1,238 yards on the season along with 19 touchdowns on the ground. Desmond Ridder is a quarterback who will get early draft consideration with his tools. He's contributed 361 yards on the ground with six touchdowns to go with his 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions in the passing game.

Most importantly, the Bearcats don't often lose the turnover battle. They are fourth in the nation with 2.3 takeaways a game.