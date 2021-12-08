MLB Rumors: Latest on Trevor Story, Mets Manager Search

Darryl Webb/Associated Press

The Trevor Story sweepstakes is heating up in Major League Baseball as two new teams have expressed interest in signing the talented shortstop this offseason.

Who are they and how might they benefit a player whose stock has risen over the last week?

That question, as well as the search for the Mets' next manager, are at the forefront of the baseball rumor mill.

Boston, Houston, Seattle Interested in Trevor Story

MLB Network's Jon Heyman told Audacity's Big Time Baseball podcast that when it comes to free-agent shortstop Trevor Story, Boston, Houston and Seattle are the teams most interested in acquiring him.

Robert Murray of Fansided initially reported Seattle's interest in the player a week ago, but Heyman adding Boston and Houston to the mix certainly gives the impression that things are about to heat up for the free agent.

The Red Sox are an interesting case in that the team already has a strong shortstop on its roster in Xander Bogaerts. Story is better defensively and Bogaerts can play elsewhere on the field, so that may be the thought process among upper management within the organization. It also might have to do with the fact that Bogaerts can opt-out of his contract after next season if he pleases, and the early indication from ESPN's Joon Lee is that will be the case.

Even if Bogaerts stays, which Lee reported he would like to do, Story is an equally adaptable player who can slot into a position elsewhere and make it work for the Sox.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Story is a born-and-raised Texan, though, potentially giving the Astors the edge in acquiring his services.

With fellow free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa certain to leave the AL Champions, it opens up a spot at the position the team will want to fill as it seeks yet another World Series appearance. Story isn't the hitter that Correa was, but is a strong defender and would slot nicely into the position Correa vacates.

That there is the home state allure only makes that destination more attractive.

Mets Looking at Buck Showalter for Vacant Manager Position

The search for the next Mets manager will take the club to the doorstep of former Orioles skipper Buck Showalter, per Heyman.

The three-time Manager of the Year and delivered five winning seasons to Baltimore. Given the current state of the franchise and its losing seasons since 2017, it speaks volumes to his ability to compile a roster and lead men.

"Showalter will become the fourth known interviewee with the Mets. New York has also spoken or scheduled interviews with Rays’ bench coach Matt Quatraro, former Tigers’ and Angels’ skipper Brad Ausmus and Dodgers’ bench coach Bob Geren," Anthony Franco of MLBTradeRumors.com added.

Showalter's resume is enough to sell him to the club but new signee, and future Hall of Famer, Max Scherzer has made it clear to the organization that he prefers Showalter get the nod, per Mets beat writer for Sports Illustrated, Pat Ragazzo.

It remains to be seen if the Mets will adhere to Scherzer's wishes or go in a different direction as the team looks to get back to consistent postseason relevancy.