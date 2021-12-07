Bowl Games 2021-22 Printable Schedule, Latest Odds and Picks for Every Matchup

2 of 2

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Friday, December 31

Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 1 Alabama (-13.5) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati

Orange Bowl: No. 2 Michigan (+7.5) vs. No. 3 Georgia

Monday, January 10

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

It would be foolish to discount any of the final four teams this year, but one of them is not like the other. The fourth-ranked Bearcats are the first true Cinderella story we've had during the CFP era. Cincinnati is undefeated and won't be intimidated by what is viewed as superior competition.

"I told [the players] upstairs afterward they can say what they like to say, we let our play speak for us," head coach Luke Fickell said, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson.

Can the Bearcats knock off an Alabama team that just ran roughshod over Georgia? Perhaps not, but fans should be treated to a tighter game than they might expect. Cincinnati, after all, won by 11 against a very good Notre Dame squad back in October. That was the only loss by the fifth-ranked Irish and the reason why Notre Dame isn't in this year's playoffs.

I'd expect the Crimson Tide to advance, but it may not cover.

An argument could be made that Georgia should have fallen behind the undefeated Bearcats, but that would have set up an early rematch between Alabama and the Bulldogs. Moving Georgia to No. 3 means we get a non-conference showdown between the Bulldogs and the Wolverines.

Georgia is currently favored by more than a touchdown, but at this point, it's hard to pick against Michigan against any opponent. The Wolverines' only loss came in a tight game against Michigan State, and Michigan has continued to find an offensive rhythm as the season has progressed.

This is a Wolverines squad that smoked the then-second-ranked Buckeyes on Thanksgiving weekend and then avoided a trap against Iowa in the Big Ten title game.

After Alabama blasted Georgia in the SEC Championship, the Wolverines probably feel that they should be the No. 1 team in the country. Expect an angry Michigan team to roll into the Orange Bowl and to come out with a close—perhaps an overtime—win.

