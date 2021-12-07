    Bowl Games 2021-22 Printable Schedule, Latest Odds and Picks for Every Matchup

    Bowl Games 2021-22 Printable Schedule, Latest Odds and Picks for Every Matchup

      The college football championship week was filled with its fair share of surprises. Baylor knocked off Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game, while Alabama dominated top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship.

      This made for a relatively easy decision-making process for the College Football Playoff (CFP) selection committee. The top four teams stayed in the top four with a little shuffling. Alabama moved to no. 1, with Georgia dropping to No. 3—thus avoiding an immediate rematch. Michigan and Cincinnati are in at No. 2 and No. 4, respectively.

      Of course, this past week also shook up the non-CFP bowl picture. Oklahoma State, for example, fell to No. 9 and will now face fifth-ranked Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

      Here, we'll dive into the full bowl schedule and examine the CFP race. A printable bowl schedule listing every upcoming game and broadcast information can be found at NCAA.com. Below, you'll find a look at the schedule with odds and predicted winners in bold. 

    Non-CFB Bowl Schedule, Odds, Predictions

      Friday, December 17

      Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee (+10) vs. Toledo

      Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois (+10) vs. Coastal Carolina

        

      Saturday, December 18

      Boca Raton Bowl: Appalachian State (-2.5) vs. Western Kentucky

      Celebration Bowl: Jackson State (n/a) vs. South Carolina State

      New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State (-11) vs. UTEP

      Independence Bowl: No. 13 BYU (-7) vs. UAB

      LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan (+8.5) vs. Liberty

      LA Bowl: Oregon State (-7) vs. Utah State

      New Orleans Bowl: No. 23 Louisiana (-6) vs. Marshall

        

      Monday, December 20

      Myrtle Beach Bowl: Tulsa (-9.5) vs. Old Dominion

        

      Tuesday, December 21

      Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State (+3) vs. Wyoming

      Frisco Bowl: No. 24 San Diego State (+2.5) vs. UTSA

        

      Wednesday, December 22

      Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri (+3.5) vs. Army

        

      Thursday, December 23

      Frisco Football Classic: Miami (Ohio) (-3.5) vs. North Texas

      Gasparilla Bowl: Florida (-7.5) vs. UCF

        

      Friday, December 24

      Hawai'i Bowl: Memphis (-3) vs. Hawai'i

        

      Saturday, December 25

      Camellia Bowl: Ball State (+4.5) vs. Georgia State

        

      Monday, December 27

      Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan (+1) vs. Nevada

      Military Bowl: East Carolina (+3.5) vs. Boston College

        

      Tuesday, December 28

      Birmingham Bowl: No. 20 Houston (+3) vs. Auburn

      First Responder Bowl: Air Force (+1.5) vs. Louisville

      Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech (+8) vs. Mississippi State

      Holiday Bowl: No. 18 North Carolina State (-1) vs. UCLA

      Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Minnesota (-4) vs. West Virginia

        

      Wednesday, December 29

      Fenway Bowl: Virginia (-1) vs. SMU

      Pinstripe Bowl: Virginia Tech (-1) vs. Maryland

      Cheez-It Bowl: No. 19 Clemson (-1) vs. Iowa State

      Alamo Bowl: No. 14 Oregon (+4.5) vs. No. 16 Oklahoma

        

      Thursday, December 30

      Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina (-7.5) vs. South Carolina

      Music City Bowl: Tennessee (-3.5) vs. Purdue

      Peach Bowl: No. 10 Michigan State (+3.5) vs. No. 12 Pittsburgh

      Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin (-7) vs. Arizona State

        

      Friday, December 31

      Gator Bowl: No. 17 Wake Forest (+6.5) vs. No. 25 Texas A&M

      Sun Bowl: Washington State (+2.5) vs. Miami (FL)

      Arizona Bowl: Central Michigan (+9.5) vs. Boise State

        

      Saturday, January 1

      Outback Bowl: No. 21 Arkansas (+3) vs. Penn State

      Citrus Bowl: No. 15 Iowa (+2.5) vs. No. 22 Kentucky

      Fiesta Bowl: No. 5 Notre Dame (-2) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State

      Rose Bowl No. 6 Ohio State (-6.5) vs. No. 11 Utah

      Sugar Bowl: No. 7 Baylor (-1.5) vs. No. 8 Ole Miss

        

      Tuesday, January 4

      Texas Bowl: Kansas State (+2.5) vs. LSU

    College Football Playoff

      Friday, December 31

      Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 1 Alabama (-13.5) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati

      Orange Bowl: No. 2 Michigan (+7.5) vs. No. 3 Georgia

        

      Monday, January 10

      College Football Playoff National Championship Game

        

      It would be foolish to discount any of the final four teams this year, but one of them is not like the other. The fourth-ranked Bearcats are the first true Cinderella story we've had during the CFP era. Cincinnati is undefeated and won't be intimidated by what is viewed as superior competition.

      "I told [the players] upstairs afterward they can say what they like to say, we let our play speak for us," head coach Luke Fickell said, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson.

      Can the Bearcats knock off an Alabama team that just ran roughshod over Georgia? Perhaps not, but fans should be treated to a tighter game than they might expect. Cincinnati, after all, won by 11 against a very good Notre Dame squad back in October. That was the only loss by the fifth-ranked Irish and the reason why Notre Dame isn't in this year's playoffs.

      I'd expect the Crimson Tide to advance, but it may not cover.

      An argument could be made that Georgia should have fallen behind the undefeated Bearcats, but that would have set up an early rematch between Alabama and the Bulldogs. Moving Georgia to No. 3 means we get a non-conference showdown between the Bulldogs and the Wolverines.

      Georgia is currently favored by more than a touchdown, but at this point, it's hard to pick against Michigan against any opponent. The Wolverines' only loss came in a tight game against Michigan State, and Michigan has continued to find an offensive rhythm as the season has progressed.

      This is a Wolverines squad that smoked the then-second-ranked Buckeyes on Thanksgiving weekend and then avoided a trap against Iowa in the Big Ten title game.

      After Alabama blasted Georgia in the SEC Championship, the Wolverines probably feel that they should be the No. 1 team in the country. Expect an angry Michigan team to roll into the Orange Bowl and to come out with a close—perhaps an overtime—win.

         

