Rose Bowl 2021: Full Preview and Predictions for Ohio State vs. Utah

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It won’t serve as a College Football Playoff semifinal game this year, but the Rose Bowl, one of the top major FBS bowl games in the “New Year’s Six” along with the Sugar Bowl, Orange Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl, is still a must-watch event.

The 108th playing of the Rose Bowl features No. 11 Utah, the Pac-12 champion, and No. 6 Ohio State, which finds itself out of the College Football Playoff for the first time since the 2018 season.

The “Granddaddy of Them All” will be played midday on January 1 on ESPN, after the Fiesta and Cotton Bowls, the latter of which serves as a CFP semifinal between No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati. That evening, the Orange Bowl featuring No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia will decide the other team in the CFP final.

Here’s all the information you need to know to tune into the Rose Bowl, college football’s longest-running bowl game. Keep reading for team-specific previews for Utah and Ohio State.

Rose Bowl 2021 Date, TV Schedule

Date: Jan. 1, 2022

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN