3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 13 Loss

John Froschauer/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers' quest for a playoff berth took a huge detour Sunday. Facing a Seattle Seahawks team that had lost three straight, the 49ers stumbled. To make matters worse, they watched as the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team picked up wins.

The 49ers would still own the NFC's final wild-card spot if the season ended today, but their margin for error has shrunk significantly.

On paper, this was a favorable matchup for the Niners. San Francisco was without key players Deebo Samuel (groin) and Dre Greenlaw (groin) but had recently regained their form as a running powerhouse. The Seahawks came in ranked 23rd against the run.

Familiarity matters, though, and with Russell Wilson another week removed from finger surgery, Seattle got enough offense to outlast San Francisco. The 49ers may now have to win out to ensure a playoff spot, and they are going to have to rebound quickly. They are set to face the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 14.

Here are our three biggest takeaways from San Francisco's Week 13 loss.