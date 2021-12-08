Predicting When Every Undefeated Men's College Basketball Team Will Lose

1 of 7

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Wyoming Cowboys (8-0)

at Arizona, Wednesday

It's fun that two of the remaining unbeatens will square off Wednesday night, but don't count on Wyoming to emerge the victor at Arizona. The Cowboys did win an overtime game at Washington earlier this year, but barely beating the worst Pac-12 team can hardly be considered a precursor to beating what might be the best team in that league.

The biggest key to Wyoming's success has been its size in the paint. The Cowboys are shooting 59.1 percent inside the arc while limiting their competition to 42.8 percent. Unfortunately, Arizona is the second-tallest team in the country, per KenPom.com, and it has been even better in both of those categories—59.6 and 37.6, respectively. Christian Koloko and Azuolas Tubelis figure to feast on this mid-major frontcourt.

Weber State Wildcats (8-0)

at Washington State, Wednesday

We could be saying goodbye to two undefeateds simultaneously, as Weber State's Wednesday night matchup with Washington State tips off at the same time as Wyoming-Arizona.

This one is nowhere near as much of a lock for the Pac-12 team, considering Washington State already has a home loss to a Big Sky team this season (Eastern Washington). But the Cougars should also win this game in the paint.

Marquette and Utah State fans will recognize Weber State's leading scorer Koby McEwen, as he played for both schools. If he catches fire from distance, maybe the Wildcats have a shot. However, Washington State should control the glass on both ends of the floor.

Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-0)

vs. Michigan State, Wednesday; at Michigan, Saturday

Before Sunday's impressive 81-76 road win over Mississippi State, offense had been a struggle for the Golden Gophers. They scored just 55 against Jacksonville and 54 against Pittsburgh in consecutive contests but somehow still managed to win those games against lackluster competition.

Back-to-back games against Michigan State and Michigan will be a much different story, especially given how good the Spartans have been on defense. Maybe the Gophers will be able to work a split in what figures to be a pair of rock fights, but getting to 9-0 feels unlikely at best.

Iowa State Cyclones (8-0)

vs. Iowa, Thursday

After going 2-22 last fall, Iowa State has been such a pleasant surprise. By no small margin, the Cyclones were the least likely candidate to win the NIT Season Tip-Off, but that didn't stop them from upsetting both Xavier and Memphis in Brooklyn. They also picked up an unexpected road win over Creighton last weekend.

But beating Iowa is likely asking too much.

Forcing turnovers has been a huge part of Iowa State's early success, and giving the ball away is simply not in Iowa's DNA. The Hawkeyes led the nation in offensive turnover percentage last year, and they have been even stingier with those mistakes this season. And without a significant edge in points off turnovers, I don't see the Cyclones keeping pace in this year's installment of the Cy-Hawk series.