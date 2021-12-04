Top Takeaways from 2021 MLB Trade and Free-Agent Season So Far

0 of 7

As baseball fans settle in for what could be a weeks- or months-long lockout, there is now ample time to dig deeper into what was a wild month of November on the free-agent and trade markets.

A number of the market's top players signed new deals faster than usual in hopes of finding some certainty in the midst of an uncertain offseason, and that led to a frenzy of activity in the days leading up to the end of the previous CBA and the imminent lockout.

The pitching market moved especially quickly, while several of the marquee shortstops in a loaded class at the position also found new homes, though consensus No. 1 free agent Carlos Correa remains on the market, along with Kris Bryant, Trevor Story, Freddie Freeman, Nick Castellanos, Carlos Rodon and aging stars Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke.

Ahead we've highlighted some of the top takeaways from what has happened in free agency and on the trade market thus far, and taken a look ahead to what the market might look like once the lockout is lifted and transactions resume.

Off we go!