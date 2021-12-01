2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Kris Bryant, Freddie Freeman, More

0 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Major League Baseball offseason is (nearly) in full swing. Free agency has gotten underway, and some big-time deals have already been done.

Pitcher Max Scherzer, for example, recently agreed to a three-year, $130 million contract with the New York Mets.

However, things may grind to a halt on Monday. The league's current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) is set to expire at midnight, and a work stoppage could ensure.

"If a new deal isn't in place, owners are expected to choose the lockout option to push the union into a more urgent state of negotiation," ESPN's Jesse Rogers wrote.

Because of this, deals that aren't reached by Monday may wind up in a holding pattern. Third baseman and outfielder Kris Bryant, for instance, isn't expected to sign with a new team before the potential stoppage—according to FanSided's Robert Murray.

So, Monday may bring a flurry of activity, or, it may bring the last flood of free-agent buzz for the near future. Either way, it shouldn't be a boring day for hot-stove followers. Here, you'll find some of the latest rumors and predictions for some of the top remaining MLB free agents.