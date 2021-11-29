3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 12 Win

0 of 3

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers picked up a huge win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. While the Rams came in on a two-game losing streak, they are still a quality opponent and a likely postseason participant. The Packers didn't exactly run them out of Lambeau Field, but Green Bay never trailed in the second half.

It was a bounce-back performance for the Packers—and specifically their defense—after dropping a 34-31 thriller to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.

While the Packers still trail the 9-2 Arizona Cardinals by a half-game in the race for the NFC's No. 1 seed, they also own the head-to-head tiebreaker. If Arizona stumbles stumble against the Chicago Bears in Week 13, Green Bay can claim the top spot while on bye.

By handling the Rams, the Packers proved that despite numerous injures they are still one of the top teams in the conference and a Super Bowl contender. Here's what else we learned during Green Bay's 36-28 win in Week 12.