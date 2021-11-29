The Best Potential Landing Spots for Davante Adams in 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 5

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams will be the gem of the 2022 NFL free-agent class.

Adams has been one of the league's most consistent producers over the last five seasons. Since the 2016 campaign began, he has 5,955 receiving yards—more than any receiver other than DeAndre Hopkins—and a league-leading 57 receiving touchdowns.

Adams has shown the ability to excel in multiple systems—playing under both head coach Mike McCarthy and Matt LaFleur—and regularly beats both man and zone coverage. He'll also still be on the right side of 30 when he signs his next contract.

Although Adams' injury history is mildly concerning—he's avoided missing time in only two of his eight seasons thus far—he should still command a massive contract on the open market.

It remains to be seen if Adams will only consider Super Bowl contenders, or if the one-time champion is willing to help an upcoming franchise get to the top. Regardless, he won't come cheap after working hard to get to the top of the NFL's receiver hierarchy.

With that in mind, here's a look at the top five destinations where Adams could land in free agency: