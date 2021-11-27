Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position

0 of 4

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The player pool for the remainder of Week 12 of the NFL season should be depleted.

Six teams already squared off on Thanksgiving, and two of the league's most explosive clubs—the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs—are on a bye.

And yet, when ranking the remaining players for fantasy football purposes, sufficient talent is still on the board.

We'll break down that talent with top-10 PPR rankings at the three marquee positions and a larger flex ranking for Week 12.