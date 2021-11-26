The Perfect Fit for Biggest Names of 2021-22 MLB Free-Agent Class

0 of 10

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The 2021 MLB free-agent class is loaded, and there are teams that badly need some of the players on the market.

For the next week, until the anticipated work stoppage on Dec. 2 following the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement, baseball fans should be on the edge of their seats to see how the market plays out.

It would be wise, from both a player and team perspective, to take the bird in hand before the uncertainty of baseball's labor dispute becomes a factor in decision-making.

Either way, let's take a look at the perfect fits for 10 of the biggest free agents available.

We are looking for ideal matches between the players, their priorities (or what they should be) and what the teams' needs are this offseason and in the bigger picture.