Fantasy Basketball 2021: Deep NBA Sleepers After November 25

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Coby White's return to the Chicago Bulls rotation is an intriguing development for fantasy basketball players.

White was a mainstay in the starting five last season, but he should primarily feature in a bench role for now with DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso also on the roster.

White turned in a few solid games while Nikola Vucevic was still in health and safety protocols, but now he has to maximize the most of his bench minutes. The Bulls guard should be considered a deep sleeper in fantasy leagues, but keep an eye on him to see how his playing time evolves in the coming weeks.

Deni Avdija of the Washington Wizards and Larry Nance Jr. from the Portland Trail Blazers both have deep sleeper potential as well. There is a reason why these players are sleepers rather than sitting at the top of the waiver-wire candidate list.