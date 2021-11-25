Fantasy Basketball 2021: Deep NBA Sleepers After November 25

Fantasy Basketball 2021: Deep NBA Sleepers After November 25November 25, 2021
Coby White's return to the Chicago Bulls rotation is an intriguing development for fantasy basketball players.
White was a mainstay in the starting five last season, but he should primarily feature in a bench role for now with DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso also on the roster.
White turned in a few solid games while Nikola Vucevic was still in health and safety protocols, but now he has to maximize the most of his bench minutes. The Bulls guard should be considered a deep sleeper in fantasy leagues, but keep an eye on him to see how his playing time evolves in the coming weeks.
Deni Avdija of the Washington Wizards and Larry Nance Jr. from the Portland Trail Blazers both have deep sleeper potential as well. There is a reason why these players are sleepers rather than sitting at the top of the waiver-wire candidate list.
Coby White, PG/SG, Chicago
White made his season debut November 15.
The 21-year-old guard's production peaked Sunday and Monday, when he played more than 20 minutes against the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers, respectively.
White's playing time was trimmed to 15 minutes Wednesday, when Vucevic made his return to the Bulls lineup.
At the moment, White is fighting for shots off the bench with Ayo Dosunmu. The rookie out of Illinois has been one of the first players off the bench for the Bulls. White could be worth a waiver-wire pickup because he is still working into a rhythm in the Bulls rotation.
White averaged more than 13 points per game in each of his first two seasons and could play a major role off the bench.
If he makes more out of his bench minutes in the coming weeks, White could build a larger profile on the fantasy basketball stage. If you think he will be scoring around double digits once he gets into a rhythm, he is worth the selection now.
Deni Avdija, SG/SF, Washington
Fantasy basketball players looking into adding Avdija must be thrilled by his increase in minutes.
The second-year player was on the floor for 25 or more minutes in four of the past six Washington Wizards games.
Avdija has not done much with those minutes from a scoring standpoint, but he is chipping in rebounds and assists on a regular basis. Entering Thursday, Avdija is averaging 5.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
If he moves up all of those totals by one or two, he could be a decent bench player for fantasy basketball teams.
Avdija is worth a look as a bench option in fantasy basketball leagues because of his playing time. If he makes more of that, he could have even more value.
Larry Nance Jr., PF/C, Portland
Larry Nance Jr. is going to give you a handful of rebounds and a few points every time he steps on the floor.
The Portland bench player is averaging 6.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in a relief frontcourt role behind Jusuf Nurkic.
Nance has consistently played more than 20 minutes this season, and he has been more active on the glass over the past four games. He pulled down a season-high nine rebounds against the Bulls on November 17 and totaled 25 rebounds in his past four contests.
He flew on to the waiver-wire radar with a 15-point outing versus the Toronto Raptors and 16 points against the Bulls, but he needs to be more consistent in the scoring column to be at the top of the waiver-wire list.
For now, Nance is a nice addition for the back end of your roster who carries the potential to score a bit more off Portland's bench.