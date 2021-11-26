Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka Prize Money, Distribution for Charity Match

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Over the first four editions of Capital One's The Match, there have been plenty of exciting moments. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson went one-on-one. Current and former NFL quarterbacks have gotten into the mix, with Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers having participated. And the NBA has been represented as well, with appearances from Stephen Curry and Charles Barkley.

However, the fifth edition of this event may be the most entertaining one in the series yet.

That's because two of the top golfers in the world will be going head-to-head at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, and not only that, but they're heated rivals. Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will be facing off in what should be an entertaining battle for all to watch.

DeChambeau and Koepka, who will be mic'd up for the TNT broadcast on Friday (which starts at 4 p.m. ET), will be playing a 12-hole matchplay contest.

While DeChambeau and Koepka will be playing for bragging rights, they're also both competing for charities. DeChambeau will be donating to Shriner's Hospital, while Koepka will be playing for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The event will also be raising money for Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour and Feeding America.

According to Turner Sports, Capital One's The Match has now raised more than $30 million and made more than 10 million meal donations to Feeding America in the history of the series.

Throughout the match between DeChambeau and Koepka, there will be opportunities for both golfers to earn additional money for their respective charities. Like past editions, some holes will feature specific challenges.

On the third, ninth and 11th holes, the golfer who lands his tee shot closer to the pin will get $50,000. If the ball lands within five feet of the hole, he'll receive an additional $150,000. And if it's a hole-in-one, he'll get $2 million.

The sixth hole will also test who can get his tee shot closer to the hole, except the winner will earn donated meals to Feeding America: 500,000 meals for the closest tee shot, 1.5 million meals for a shot within five feet of the hole and 20 million for a hole-in-one.

DeChambeau is known for his power, so there had to be a hole that featured a long drive challenge, and that will be the seventh hole. Whichever golfer hits the longest drive will earn $200,000 for his charity.

While the golfers will be playing for a good cause, they're also be looking to settle their rivalry on the course. And for those wondering how much of the trash talk is for show, DeChambeau has made it clear that he and Koepka don't get along.

"This is all real from my end, at least. It's disgusting the way the guy has tried to knock me down," DeChambeau said, per Brian Hurlburt of Sports Illustrated. "There's no need for it in the game of golf. He has been trying to knock me down at every angle, every avenue, every way. For what reason? I don't know. Maybe it's because he's jealous."

Because this is a true rivalry with some bad blood in the past, this has the potential to be the most entertaining edition of Capital One's The Match. Throw in the fact that money will be raised for charity and DeChambeau and Koepka are in their golf primes, and it's safe to expect a great event.