Every NFL Team's Shopping List for 2022 Offseason

It's that time of year, football fans! Black Friday has come and gone, and the rush to complete holiday shopping is officially on. With free agency still months away, NFL teams aren't quite under the same pressure to put their shopping lists together.

Like department stores that put out wreaths on Halloween, however, it's never too soon to plan for the season—or in this case, the offseason.

Here, you'll find a look at each team's biggest offseason needs, based on factors such as past production, team health and the presence of declining players or those with expiring contracts. We'll also dive into each team's projected salary-cap situation, according to Spotrac.

We're looking specifically at roster needs. While several franchises will inevitably have front-office holes to fill in the spring, we'll have that discussion another time.

With six weeks left in the regular season, here's an early look at each team's shopping list for 2022.