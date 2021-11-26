Everson Griffen Placed on Reserve/Non-Football Illness List After Incident at Home

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The Minnesota Vikings announced defensive end Everson Griffen was placed on the NFL's reserve/non-football illness list Friday.

Griffen called police in the early morning hours Wednesday saying someone was inside his home. He also made posts on social media that raised questions about his well-being.

He remained in his house for several hours before the Minnetrista Public Safety Department confirmed he came outside "without incident and is now getting the care that he needs."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.