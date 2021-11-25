Celtics Players Who Need to Step Up Entering December

2 of 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Marcus Smart makes things happen. It just isn't always easy to spot on the stat sheet.

Whether it's blanketing an opponent on defense, sacrificing his body for a timely charge or speaking up when he deems it necessary, his presence is usually felt regardless of whether his production shows it. To that end, he has the team's best net differential, as the Celtics have fared 21.4 points better per 100 possessions with him than without, per NBA.com.

With all of that said, though, Smart has rarely been less threatening on the offensive end. He might ace the little things, but this offense can only be so good when its lead guard is averaging 10.5 points on 38.2/28.4/75.6 shooting.

He has been a double-digit scorer before, including each of the past two seasons. He has posted a league-average three-point percentage. He has only once averaged fewer free throws per 36 minutes. Asking more of him offensively shouldn't be asking too much. Given the impact he is making with almost no discernible offensive punch, he might raise Boston's ceiling by several stories if he can make more of his offensive opportunities.