12 NBA Sleeper Bets to Think About Right Now

Too much value gets placed in anecdotal MVP cases. Put another way: Narrative matters. No argument should be built purely on "He's giving the middle finger to Father Time!" or "He's the best player on a contender!" or "Look at how many games his teammates missed!" slants. They all matter. Not one of them is everything.

Chris Paul does a good job of tying just about everything together.

The Phoenix Suns aren't missing any mission-critical players, but they are one of the NBA's five most serious contenders. And though Paul may not be their best player (Devin Booker is ridiculously good, folks), he is a 36-year-old trolling Father Time and has intense value ascribed to his leadership qualities.

Oh, and then there's the little matter of CP3 remaining a star. His scoring doesn't leap off the page, but he's a fourth-quarter killer. Since the Suns began their 14-game winning streak, only four players have averaged more points in the final frame—a block of time over which he's shooting 62.5 percent on twos outside the paint and 41.7 percent from distance.

Paul's defensive activity has also perked up after a lackluster start. He leads the league with 10.3 assists per game for good measure. And he ranks 11th in Dunks & Threes' estimated plus-minus.

Material changes must hit the larger MVP field for Paul to finagle his way to the fore of this battle. But, well, narrative matters. More importantly, he meets the most fundamental criteria: an irreplaceable star on a championship favorite.

