Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 12

In many respects, the top of the wide receiver rankings have shaken out as expected. Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers and Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs were the top two wideouts drafted in most fantasy leagues, and both sit inside the top five in PPR points at the position. After setting a rookie receiving record with 1,400 yards in 2020, it's not a shock that Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings has joined them.

Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams is having a ridiculous season (85 receptions, 1,141 yards, 10 TD in 10 games), and he maintains a narrow lead over Hill for the top spot at his position.

But there's one additional relevant wide receiver who hasn't been mentioned.

Deebo deserves some dap.

Despite subpar quarterback play, Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers has done something not even Hill has in 2021—hit double digits in PPR points in every game in which he's played. With six more receiving yards, Samuel will hit 1,000 for the first time in his career. He has added 137 rushing yards and found the end zone a total of eight times.

Only Kupp and Hill have more PPR points at the position this season, and with his ADP of WR36 (18 spots higher than Kupp) at FantasyPros in 2021, there hasn't been a bigger value at wideout.

GOOD MATCHUPS

Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (at WAS) [DK DFS VALUE: $6,300]

The Seattle offense has been a mess, but Lockett has retained quite a bit of fantasy value, eclipsing 100 receiving yards in two of the last three games. No team has surrendered more PPR points to receivers this year than Washington.

Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts (vs. TB) [DK DFS VALUE: $5,600]

Jonathan Taylor seized the headlines (and the stats) last week, but Pittman has had a nice season, posting WR1 numbers in 12-team leagues. It's a lot easier to move the ball through the air (17th in the league) against the Buccaneers than on the ground (first).

BAD MATCHUPS

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (vs. LAR) [DK DFS VALUE $8,600]

The number of times that you should ever sit Adams in a season-long league is the same as the number of understated Michael Bay films. But Aaron Rodgers has an injured toe and Adams will draw Jalen Ramsey in coverage Sunday against the Rams. He's a fade as the second-most expensive wide receiver.

Odell Beckham Jr., Los Angeles Rams (at GB) [DK DFS VALUE $5,000]

Some fantasy managers might be considering Beckham as a contrarian play in his first game after the Rams' bye. But the Packers haven't been kind to opposing wide receivers in 2021, ranking as one of the five toughest matchups against the position.

SLEEPER

Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots (vs. TEN) [DK DFS VALUE $5,000]

Meyers has 82 targets this season, far and away the most on the Patriots. He also leads the team in receptions and is just behind Kendrick Bourne for the yardage lead. That gives the third-year pro some WR3 or flex upside Sunday in a plus matchup with the Titans.

